New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear later in the day a plea by the father of Kathua rape and murder victim seeking transfer of trial to Chandigarh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the hearing of the matter to 2 p.m.

Dipika Singh Rajawat, lawyer of victim’s father, sought the transfer of trial from Kathua to Chandigarh, as she said she has been facing threats.

