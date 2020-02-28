SC to hear plea on Central Vista challenging Delhi HC order

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea against the Delhi High Court order, which ruled that it is not mandatory for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to inform it before notifying changes in the Master Plan to make room for the Centre’s Central Vista project.

According to the authorities, this project would cover the 3 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens’ Delhi, and involves the development of new government buildings and a new Parliament house. The apex court will hear the plea on March 6.

The bid for consultancy for the Centre’s project to redevelop the Central Vista was won by Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to examine the plea challenging the ruling of the division bench of the Delhi High Court. The apex court said the matter will be listed before an appropriate bench.

On February 28, the high court stayed the order of its single-judge bench on the appeal of the DDA and the Centre, which asked the DDA to approach the court before it notifies changes in the Master Plan to accommodate Central Vista.

Petitioners Rajeev Suri and Lt Col (retd) Anuj Srivastava, in their pleas before the single judge bench, opposed the Central Vista project citing a change in land use of the green area adjoining Rajpath and Vijay Chowk for constructing a new Parliament house and government offices.

The petitioners had submitted that DDA did not have the authority to bring into shape the changes proposed in the land use and the Master Plan; and this power is only divested with the Centre.

The single-judge bench in its order dated February 11 had said, “In case a decision is taken to notify the proposed changes in the Master Plan of Delhi 2020-21, the DDA will approach the court before notifying such a decision.”

In September last year, the plan to revamp the area was announced. It involved a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity of 900 to 1,200 MPs. The target was set for August 2022, when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The plan also includes re-development of the common Central Secretariat by 2024.

