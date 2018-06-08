SC to hear plea on civic body not cooperating in sealing drive

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a plea by a monitoring committee – mandated to identify and seal unauthorised structures in the national capital – which said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was not cooperating.

Senior counsel Ranjit Kumar who is amicus curiae in the sealing matter, in a mentioning, told a vacation bench of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Deepak Gupta that the municipal body was refusing to carry out the directions of the committee on the grounds that the amendments to the Master Plan-2021 were yet to be finalised.

Directing the listing of the matter on Thursday, the bench ordered that the copy of the 120th report of the monitoring committee be furnished to the standing counsel appearing for Delhi as well as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The top court-appointed monitoring committee’s report is of June 11.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, who was present in the court, accepted the report of the committee on behalf of the Delhi Development Authority.

On May 15, the Supreme Court gave 15 days to the Central government for inviting objections to the proposed amendments in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021, and had asked it to finalise it after considering all the aspects.

The Master Plan-2021 is a blueprint for urban planning and expansion in the metropolis to ensure overall development and the proposed amendments are aimed at bringing a uniform FAR for shop-cum-residential plots and complexes on par with residential plots.

FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.

An STF was also formed by the Central government to monitor issues relating to unauthorised constructions in Delhi and take steps to demolish them.

–IANS

