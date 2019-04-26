SC to hear Rahul’s citizenship matter next week

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship issue next week.

The petition was moved by two activists seeking direction for the Ministry of Home Affairs to decide on the matter and it also sought the disqualification of Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls. They also asked foir his name to be removed from electoral rolls.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued a notice to Gandhi on April 29 to clarify his nationality within a fortnight after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy alleged that he is a British national.

The BJP had raised the issue earlier in April, citing the British company’s document to allege that Gandhi is a British national. BJP MP Swamy cited the same British company document.

Swamy in his representation before the Home Ministry alleged that Gandhi served as one of the Directors and Secretary of the British firm Backops Ltd, which is registered in the UK since 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire.

–IANS

ss/in