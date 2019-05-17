SC took decision on Kolkata cop, not BJP: Minister

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) The verdict on former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, was delivered by Supreme Court and it did not come from BJP headquarters, Union Minister Babul Supriyo said here on Friday.

“The Supreme Court has given direction to CBI and it did not come from BJP headquarters. I am saying this as the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) has the habit of making unconstitutional comments and resorting to insults,” Supriyo said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said that he is just informing the Bengal Chief Minister of the facts.

Asked about the view on SC’s decision, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that law will take its own course and he would not comment.

Recalling Banerjee’s support for Kumar, Supriyo said: “She has been doing exceptional things and had also called him (Rajeev Kumar) the best cop or something.”

Also, it should not be a matter of concern whether CBI, ED or any other body probes the Saradha scam where 20 lakh people lost nearly Rs 40 crore.

“There should be a proper investigation and the culprits should be arrested,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday vacated the interim protection granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from arrest by the CBI in the multi-crore chit fund scam cases.

The court, however, granted seven days time to Kumar to take appropriate legal remedies.

