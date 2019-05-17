SC verdict on former CP gives hope for Saradha victims: Bengal BJP

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) Welcoming Supreme Court’s decision on former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, a BJP leader on Friday said that the verdict has given a ray of hope to Saradha chit-fund scam victims.

The Supreme Court on Friday vacated the interim protection granted to Kumar from arrest by the CBI in the multi-crore chit fund scam cases.

“The Supreme Court’s decision on Rajeev Kumar has given a ray of hope to those poor people who lost money during Saradha chit-fund scam. They can now feel that the investigation is going in the right direction,” BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha told reporters.

The investigating agency has accused Kumar of tampering with evidence to shield powerful politicians.

Reminding how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a sit-in regarding CBI questioning Kumar, he said: “People who helped Rajeev Kumar, protected him and sat on the road for him, have become tensed”.

“I think the Supreme Court verdict is a very positive one and it will deepen general public’s faith and belief in the judiciary,” Sinha added.

The court, however, granted seven days time to Kumar to take appropriate legal remedies.

–IANS

