Scanty rainfall in Jharkhand may affect paddy sowing

Ranchi, July 2 (IANS) Jharkhand received less rainfall in the last one month which may affect paddy sowing in the state.

The state received 129.8 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 206.1 mm, a 37 per cent dip, as per the Met department data from June 1 to July 1.

While Khunti district registered the minimum rainfall — just 40.3 mm against an average rainfall of 253.3 mm — Chatra, Koderma, Garhwa, Sahibganj, Ranchi and Dumka saw a decline of 73, 72, 64, 68, 54 and 54 per cent respectively.

“The land is prepared for paddy sowing from June last week. But the water level is not enough to start it. If it does not improve in the next 10 days, the situation will become alarming,” said Ram Munda, a farmer in Khunti.

With an average rainfall deficiency of 16 per cent, West Singhbhum fared among the districts whose condition was better along with Dhanbad and Jamtara where it was just 10 and 8 per cent respectively.

Hazaribagh was the only district to receive excess rainfall as it recorded 200.9 mm as against the average of 187.2 mm, a surplus of 7 per cent.

The Agriculture Department officials are hopeful that the rainfall will improve in July, boosting the paddy sowing.

