‘Scarface’ producer Martin Bregman dead at 92

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) “Scarface” and “Dog Day Afternoon” producer Martin Bregman, whom actor Al Pacino once described as “my guy”, is dead. He was 92.

The producer died of a cerebral hemorrhage on Saturday evening, reported WNBC 4 New York, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Bregman had also produced “Carlito’s Way”, “Serpico” and “Sea of Love” with Pacino. He was slated to produce David Ayer’s upcoming adaptation of “Scarface”.

Pacino often credited the producer with discovering him in an off-Broadway play and offering the actor crucial early career guidance.

Apart from his work with Pacino, Bregman produced titles including 1999’s “The Bone Collector”, starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, 1997’s “Martin Lawrence” and Tim Robbins’ action comedy “Nothing to Lose”, and 1998’s “One Tough Cop” starring Stephen Baldwin.

He also frequently collaborated with Alan Alda.

Bregman initially entered the industry as a business and personal manager for clients including Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Michael Douglas, Bette Midler, Woody Allen and Pacino and Alda, but began producing with 1973’s “Serpico”, whose commercial and critical success led to other projects.

