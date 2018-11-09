Scattered rains lash Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) There were scattered rains in the national capital and its adjoining areas on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below average, the Met said.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed “very poor” air quality and light rains were predicted during the day.

“It will be generally cloudy with light rains and thundershowers,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.4 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

The air-quality which was “severe” on Monday improved to “very poor”, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

–IANS

mg/in