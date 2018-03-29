Schalke 04 extends winning run with victory over Freiburg

Gelsenkirchen (Germany), March 31 (IANS) Schalke 04 on Saturday stretched its winning streak to six games after beating Freiburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga 28th round, tightening its grip on the second position in the German league table.

Both teams failed to score in the first half, but Daniel Caligiuri opened the scoring for Schalke after converting a penalty in the 63rd minute, reports Efe.

Freiburg forward Nils Petersen was sent off in the 65th minute, with Schalke forward Guido Burgstaller doubling his side’s lead just eight minutes later to seal the 2-0 home win.

Schalke has 52 points and second place in the Bundesliga table, 14 points behind leader Bayern Munich, which is set to host third-placed Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

Freiburg remains in the 14th position with 30 points.

In other Bundesliga action on Saturday, RB Leipzig made a thrilling 3-2 away win over Hannover 96, jumping to fourth place with 46 points, two points behind Dortmund.

Hannover 96 is in the 13th position with 32 points.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen lost out on two possible points in the league table after a 0-0 home draw against Augsburg to occupy the fifth position with 45 points, while Augsburg is in ninth place with 36 points.

Hamburger, which is at the bottom of the table, snatched a point after managing a 1-1 away draw against VfB Stuttgart, which holds the eighth position with 38 points.

1899 Hoffenheim thrashed 17th-placed FC Koln 6-0 to occupy the seventh position with 42 points.

–IANS

gau/vm