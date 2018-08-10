Schalke head coach Tedesco pens new contract

Berlin, Aug 13 (IANS) Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco has agreed on a contract extension, signing a new contract until June 2022.

The 32-year-old German-Italian coach’s former contract was stipulated until summer 2019 but Schalke on Monday agreed on a new deal ahead of schedule, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Continuity is an important basis for the goals we have set for Schalke in the coming years. Especially on the position of the head coach, who is the most important man in a football club,” Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel said.

Tedesco took the reins at Schalke at the beginning of the Bundesliga season 2017-2018. He led the “Royal Blues” to the 2nd place of the standings and reached the semi-finals in the German Cup.

“I have always said that I feel very comfortable at Schalke. I really enjoy working with our team because they are always ready to take the necessary steps so that we can continue our athletic development,” Tedesco, the second youngest coach in the German top-division, said via the club’s official homepage.

Schalke will travel to Wolfsburg for their season opener on August 25.

–IANS

pur/sed