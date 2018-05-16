Schalke snap up Serdar from Mainz

Berlin, May 18 (IANS) Schalke 04 have signed midfielder Suat Serdar from league rivals FC Mainz, both Bundesliga clubs have said.

Schalke sealed their third summer transfer as Germany’s U-21 international Suat Serdar put pen to paper on a four-year deal, which keeps the 21-year-old midfielder in Gelsenkirchen until the summer of 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Suat is a young and very ambitious player with a lot of potential. He will get his time to evolve and become a very good Bundesliga player,” Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidl said on Thursday.

Serdar joined Mainz at the age of 11 and played his way up to the senior team. He made his debut professional game in the first team in September 2015 and made ever since 58 appearances providing two goals.

“I am really looking forward to play here. My decision for Schalke wasn’t difficult although I had other requests. I had good talks with those responsible. The stadium is the most beautiful in Germany and the fans are outstanding,” Schalke’s new arrival told the club’s homepage.

