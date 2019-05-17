Scheer closes gap with Trudeau: Nanos poll

The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking (May 10) has given the Conservatives at 35.4 per cent, followed by the Liberals at 29.7 per cent.

The NDP is at 15 percent, the Bloc Quebecois at 4.4 per cent, the Greens at 11.3 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 0.9 per cent.

Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 47.1 per cent would consider voting Conservative, while 45.4 per cent of Canadians say they would consider voting Liberal.

Four in 10 (38.3%) would consider voting NDP, 35.8 per cent would consider voting Green, 9.4 per cent would consider voting for the People’s Party and 37 per cent would consider voting for the BQ.

Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as Prime Minister at 28.6 per cent of Canadians followed by Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer (28.4%).

The others: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (7.3%), Green Party Leader Elizabeth May (10.8%) and PPC Leader Maxime Bernier (1.6%). Twenty-two per cent of Canadians were unsure whom they preferred.

Four in 10 Canadians (41.5%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 39.7 per cent believe Scheer has the qualities of a good political leader.

Four in 10 (40.6%) believe May has the qualities of a good political leader, while 30.6 say the same about Jagmeet Singh. One in six (18.9%) believe Bernier has the qualities of a good political leader and 25.6 per cent say BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet has the qualities of a good political leader (Quebec only). -CINEWS