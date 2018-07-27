School bus mows down couple in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 2 (IANS) A school bus on Thursday mowed down a couple on a bicycle, killing both on the spot, police said.

The bus belonged to the Delhi Public School (DPS) and the accident took place in Sector 44.

Police officer Anil Yadav said the victims, identified as Gayasudeen (45) and his wife Anju, worked as helpers in a private school.

The bus driver and conductor managed to flee the spot after the accident.

People vandalised the bus and blocked traffic for over half an hour until the police dispersed them.

“The deceased couple hailed from West Bengal and lived here on rent. A further probe is on,” Yadav added.

–IANS

pradeep/ksk/bg