School, colleges, movie halls to remain shut in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has decided to shut all schools, colleges, coaching centres, gymnasiums, movie theatres across the state till March 30 in an effort to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after chairing a high-level meeting at his residence late Friday night with senior officials of the state.

“My advice to people is not to panic due to this virus but at the same time, I appeal to them to avoid going to crowded places and use public transport only when necessary,” Gehlot said after the meeting, adding that the decisions come in the wake of the WHO and UN declaring the outbreak as a pandemic.

Staging of musical programmes and plays will also remain suspended in the state during this period.

However, medical and nursing colleges will remain open.

Gehlot also called to keep marriages a low key affair with limited participation of guests.

According to health officials, 370 samples were tested in the state out of which three, including two Italians, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of three lakh people have been screened. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has been asked to identify certain buildings which can be used to quarantine patients if the situation gets worse.

