School dropout makes it to Forbes’ U-30 list

Chandigarh, April 3 (IANS) A school dropout from Chandigarh who is now a cyber security expert has made it to the Forbes “30 under 30” Asia 2018 list.

Trishneet Arora, 25, made his way to the prestigious list which is packed with innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better, a spokesperson for the young entrepreneur said here on Tuesday.

Arora is cyber security expert, an author and the founder and CEO of TAC Security — a Cyber-Security company based in Mohali, adjoining Chandigarh.

TAC Security performs vulnerability assessment and penetration testing for corporates, identifying weaknesses in their cyber security.

“In 2017, Arora was listed among the 50 Most Influential Young Indians by GQ Magazine. He has received funding from investor Vijay Kedia and support from former vice president of IBM, William May,” the spokesperson said.

His name now figures in the Enterprise Technology category of the Forbes “30 under 30” Asia 2018 list.

Besides young international personalities from across the world, international badminton player P.V Sindhu from India is part of the Forbes Asia “30 under 30” list under a different category.

TAC Security helps corporates recognise their weaknesses before fraudulent hackers can use them adversely. It helps to protect networks and information assets from malicious activity such as cyber-attacks. TAC is also responsible for security assessment for 50+ UPI based applications.

–IANS

