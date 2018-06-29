School head held in CBSE paper leak case: Police

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a school Principal from west Delhi’s Bawana in the CBSE papers’ leak case, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Two teachers of Mother Khazani Convent School were arrested earlier for their alleged involvement in leak of question papers of Class 12 Economics subject and Class 10 Mathematics subject.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Gopal Naik said Praveen Kumar Jha was formally arrested and let off since he had secured anticipatory bail.

The school’s affiliation has since been cancelled by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

“During the probe, Jha was found to be aware of the role of the two teachers in leaking papers to ensure that school results were good,” the officer said.

Police busted the module involved in the leak of Class 10 question paper in Una town in Himachal Pradesh in April and arrested six people, including a woman.

The exams for Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers were held on March 28 and 26 respectively.

