School Regatta in city from May 5

Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) More than 320 students, both boys and girls, from 40 schools will take part in the 47th All India Invitation School Regatta, being organised by Lake Club at its course in Rabindra Sarovar lake here from May 5 to 11.

The event will consist of coxed fours for both boys and girls in senior (class XI and XII) and Junior (up to class X) categories.

Like last year, the club would lo be organising Indoor Rowing competition for students during the championship at the club venue.

The club is also organising Indoor Rowing event for the Specially Abled Persons which would be held during the same time and at same venue.

