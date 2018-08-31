Schools, colleges closed in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 4 (IANS) Authorities closed colleges and secondary schools in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district as a precautionary measure on Tuesday after a youth was killed in clashes with security forces.

Fayaz Ahmad Wani, 26, was killed in firing by the security forces on Monday in Gusoo village during clashes with protesters and stone pelting mobs.

The areas in south Kashmir have been tense ever since the news spread.

Authorities also ordered suspension of rail services between Srinagar and Pulwama district.

Elsewhere in the valley, the situation remained normal with universities, colleges and schools functioning as usual.

–IANS

sq/in