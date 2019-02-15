Schwartzman advances to Argentina Open final

Buenos Aires, Feb 17 (IANS) Home favourite Diego Schwartzman reached the final of the Argentina Open by coming from behind to defeat top seed and defending champion Dominic Thiem.

Austrian world No. 8 Thiem took the first set 6-2 but the Argentine secured the second 6-4 before prevailing 7-6 (7-5) in the deciding set on the outdoor clay court on Saturday evening.

It was Thiem’s first loss in 12 matches in Buenos Aires, reports Xinhua news agency.

“At one point in the second set [Thiem] was giving me a beating. But the crowd really got behind me and I was able to fight back,” Schwartzman said.

“Now there is one more little step. It’s going to be a very tough final, but I’m very confident,” the 26-year-old added.

