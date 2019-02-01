Schwarzenegger ‘very happy’ about son’s bodybuilding ambitions

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is “very happy” as his 21-year-old son Joseph Baena is following in his bodybuilding footsteps.

“He’s very serious about it and I’m very happy about it because I said to him, ‘It’s important to take care of your body, train hard, if you’re passionate about that, but also study hard, because the key is to get your business degree at Pepperdine’,” Schwarzenegger told Extra.

Schwarzenegger wants Joseph to make sure he gets an education, he is also supportive of his bodybuilding ambitions, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: “Yeah, yeah, he is very serious about this whole thing. He wants to compete in one of the classic physique competitions… He’s training very hard.”

