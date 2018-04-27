Scientist arrested in Agra for sexually assaulting minor girls

Agra, May 2 (IANS) A scientist was arrested here for sexually abusing two minor girls, police said on Wednesday.

Taj Ganj police Station House Officer (SHO) Shailendra Kumar said a fellow scientist had filed a written complaint against the accused Vishnu Dutt Sharma, 62, saying that he lured a minor girl to his house and tried to sexually abuse her.

The victim told her mother about what had happened to her. The police was immediately contacted, the complaint said.

Another neighbour confirmed that his daughter too had been a victim.

Several others told the police that the scientist used to call girls luring them with chocolates.

Sharma, who works for the Jalma Institute, is slated to retire in September.

–IANS

brij/ksk