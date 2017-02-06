Scindia asks if PM considers PoK as part of Pakistan

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” (Pok) to be a part of that country.

Scindia said the Prime Minister in a rally said Indian soldiers carried out the surgical strike on Pakistani soil.

“PM said in a rally, the strike was done on Pakistan. The country wants to ask if you consider Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a part of Pakistan? Have you given up on PoK?” he questioned.

He was countered by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prahlad Joshi who said Scindia was misquoting the Prime Minister.

“You are misquoting the Prime Minister… If at all Kashmir problem is existing even today, it is because of wrong policies of Congress,” Joshi said.

