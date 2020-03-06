Scindia betrayed trust of people: Gehlot on MP crisis

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) As Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was on the edge of collapse in the wake of 19 party MLAs close to former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia resigning, Rajatshan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused Scindia of betraying the trust of the people and ideology.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said, “Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary.”

“Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people proves they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better,” Gehlot said in another tweet.

Gehlot’s remarks came after Scindia resigned from the party after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, in his resignation to Sonia Gandhi, Scindia cited, “…as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year,” adding that he is “unable” to “serve” people having been a part of the Congress.

After Scindia quit the Congress, resignations from his Congress MLAs started pouring in.

At least 19 Congress MLAs close to Scindia have submited their resignations to the Speaker N.P. Prajapati. They have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

–IANS

aks/rt