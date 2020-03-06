Scindia, precursor young leaders feel crushed in Congress (IANS Spl)

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Amid high political drama in Madhya Pradesh which has pushed the Kamal Nath-led Congress government into a crisis, the party is making all efforts to make peace with the sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia as the number of supporters of the ex-royal scion of Gwalior rose to 21.

The truce is being brokered by Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and Karan Singh, the former Scion of Kashmir.

Sachin pilot tweeted: “I am hopeful that the current crisis in MP ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises made to the electorate.”

But not only Scindia many young leaders feel they are crushed and sidelined as the veterans rule the party with Sonia at the helm.

IANS spoke to many young leaders but no one wanted to come on record as in private they accept that young leaders are overlooked in the party.

Citing example of Ashok Tanwar who left the party because his supporters were denied tickets in which 3 to 4 are MLAs from the JJP.

Ashok Tanwar said, “the young leaders are killed in womb and seniors are trying to crush us.”

The party leaders feel alienated as Scindia was overlooked for his claim as PCC president and Pilot, though is deputy Chief Minister, is being pushed by the chief minister to give up state president post, claimed a source.

Jitin Prasada is said to be unhappy as he has been denied top party post for many years despite commitment from the top leadership. He was also upset during the Lok Sabha polls but was pacified by Rahul and Priyanka, a source claimed that he was promised a Rajya Sabha seat. The former Union Minister has been special invitee to the working committee but his close aide said that bis heart lies in UP but the party made Ajay Lallu as PCC President.

When contacted Jitin Prasada said, “I am with the party” and disconnected the phone.

The Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit is also upset with the party after being kept out of Delhi Assembly polls.

Speaking to IANS on Monday he said, “Extraordinary situation demands extraordinary actions,” adding that uncertainty is costing dear to the party and seniors should take the responsibility to elect a new president.

Milind Deora has also felt sidlined and has resigned from Mumbai PCC president. In Karnataka too, the government fell because of engineering by the BJP but it was internal rift in the party said a leader. Many blamed former Chief Minister Siddaramiah for the collapse.

A leader said that delay in decision making has also made leaders restless as the party has not appointed a PCC president from more than a year in MP, the President’s post is vacant in Karnataka, Mumbai regional Congress doesn’t have full time president, Maharastra needs replacement after Balasaheb Vijay Thorat became minister.

Revolt is simmering in Uttrakhand against Pritam Singh, the PCC president but the inaction has led to party’s failure in many states, admits a party leader.

Many in the party feel that Rahul Gandhi did not intervene when they required him most and in case of Ashok Tanwar, same thing happened, said a leader.

