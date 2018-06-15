Scott Baio wont be charged over sexual assault allegations

Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Actor-director Scott Baio will not be charged with sexual assault after his former “Charles in Charge” co-star Nicole Eggert accused him in January of molesting her for years.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges against the 57-year-old.

“The applicable statute of limitations to the crimes alleged by the victim have expired. Thus, the case is declined,” the District Attorney cited in a charge evaluation sheet obtained by people.com

Eggert tweeted: “Wait for it… Dismissed on Statutes of Limitation… Never because of lack of evidence. Case closed molester Scott Baio.”

“Dismissed due to Statute of Limitation Gu(i)lty. Period,” Eggert added.

Baio has repeatedly denied her claims, calling them “100 (per cent) lies.”

“Why would I have a concern over something I didn’t do?” he said on “Good Morning America”.

“Rather than take your case to social media, where people tend to beat up people like me, why not do it through the proper channels? You put up allegations like that, and it becomes like wildfire,” he added.

Baio said they were never alone together on the set.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever been on a sitcom set, but on any given day – on every day, especially ‘Charles in Charge’, which was like a picnic every day, it was one of my favourite jobs I’ve ever done – there’s teachers, parents, family, crew, producers, my dad. So how any of this could have happened is absolutely impossible,” he said.

Eggert, 46, alleged on Twitter in late January that Baio had molested her from the age of 14 to 17. Generally, in California, prosecution of a sexual assault offence has to begin within 10 years of the alleged incident.

–IANS

