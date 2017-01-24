Scott Disick has ‘returned to his wild ways’

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Reality TV star Scott Disick has reportedly returned to his wild party days at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival, amid reports that he is trying to rekindle his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a source, Disick has been spotted at a nightclub in Park City, Utah, and has also been partying at the house he has been renting in the local area, reports pagesix.com.

“He had a pretty wild party back at his house, where lots of girls were in his hot tub,” the source said.

“He has only been out at night, and stays out till 7 a.m. partying and sleeps all day,” the source added.

The couple had split over Disick’s excessive drinking and partying.

–IANS

sas/ks/