‘Sculpt for Delhi III’ from February 10

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Delhi Art Society will bring an art show ‘Sculpt for Delhi III’ to the national capital from February 10 to 17 at the Visual Art Gallery in India Habitat Centre.

The exhibition will include works of around 20 artists including Neeraj Gupta, Naresh Kapuriya, Anjali Khosa Kaul, Bhola Kumar, Shovin Bhattacharjee, Bipasha Sen Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, Somesh Goyal, Madhab Dass, Farhat Jamshed, Kalicharan Gupta, Kavita Nayyar, B.K. Singh and Mukul Pawar, among others.

Divided into contemporary installations and sculptures and paintings for frescos, the exhibition will occupy India Habitat Centre’s Central Vista and Visual Art Gallery.

“With ‘Sculpt and Paint for Delhi’, the Delhi Art Society puts forth not just an exhibition, but a real-time endeavour to bring together unknown people and passers-by via a thread known as culture. This thread shall be brought alive by creating works of art in public spaces as has been demonstrated by the 20 artists who have come together to put this show.

For, it is these very public spaces, where, in moments of tumult as well as moments of joy, people gather to express their feelings. It is the public expression of feelings where the energy viral spirals. It is also here that we express our secular selves leaving prejudices behind. Art in these public spaces will bolster the public voices, to make Delhi, our city, a better place,” said curator Neeraj Gupta.

–IANS

sukant/arm