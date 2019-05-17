SDF ahead in 4, SKM in 3 Sikkim Assembly seats (2nd Lead)

Gangtok, May 23 (IANS) Putting up a spectacular performance, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has taken a substantial lead over the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in three of the 32 Assembly seats, as per the latest vote count on Thursday.

The SDF, in power for nearly 25 straight years, was ahead in four of the 13 constituencies, as per the trends, according to the Election Commission.

SDF supremo and the country’s longest serving Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, occupying the post since 1994, is leading in both Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang seats he contested.

Eyeing sixth consecutive term, Chamling is maintaining a slender lead in the Namchi-Singhithang seat, but is comfortably ahead of rivals in his home constituency Poklok-Kamrang in South Sikkim.

Aditya Golay, son of SKM chief P.S. Golay, is marginally ahead in the Soreng-Chakung seat.

Footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung Bhutia led Hamro Sikkim Party has failed to make any impact. The BJP is also not in the lead in any of the constituencies.

