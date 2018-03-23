SDMC rewards teachers for ‘innovative’ teaching

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday felicitated 14 primary teachers as ‘model teachers’ for adopting innovative teaching techniques “to deal with existing learning gaps”.

The teachers, along with many others, were trained by Society for All Round Development (SARD), an NGO which along with Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, evolved the teaching modules.

“It is necessary to motivate teachers to boost their morale and improve their performance as is done in case of children,” SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said at the ceremony, according to a statement issued by the NGO.

About 250-270 schools in the SDMC area were chosen by the society for training of primary teachers in innovative ways of teaching the children, especially Hindi and maths.

“Our emphsis was on maths and Hindi. We had developed different modules for different subjects, since we know there’s no set way of teaching a thing. The programme will continue for another two years for now,” Anju Grover, Media Consultant, SARD, told IANS.

