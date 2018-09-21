Sealing drive to be major agenda of BJP’s executive meeting

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Friday began its preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by holding a two-day executive committee meeting focused on the sealing drive in the city.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari chaired the Executive Committee’s meeting which commenced on Friday.

Before the meeting, Tiwari, who represents the city’s northeast parliamentary constituency presented the “agenda of discussion on sealing drive” in the city due to which a lot of people are facing problems.

The sealing issue in the national capital would be taken up by the party leaders in Saturday’s full-house meeting in central Delhi’s Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

The Executive Committee meeting was attended by party’s Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju, co-in charge Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Vijay Goel, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Udit Raj.

Senior party leader V.K. Malhotra, organisation general secretary Sidharthan, general secretaries Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Ravinder Gupta and Rajesh Bhatia were also present.

Bhatia presented a draft political resolution for suggestions and amendments by the office bearers before being discussed in the full-house Executive Committee meet on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Goel, Lekhi and Chugh spoke on the current political scenario in the city and organisational matters in the meet coordinated by Chahal.

–IANS

aks/qd/sed