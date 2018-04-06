Sean Penn’s son released from jail

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Sean Penn and actress-director Robin Wright’s son Hopper has been released from jail after a drug arrest.

A spokesperson from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department told people.com that Hopper, 24, and actress Uma Von Wittkamp, 26, were released from jail on Thursday after they both posted $25,000 bonds.

According to multiple sources, the pair were arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday after Hopper, 24, was pulled over for failure to signal. After pulling the car over, an officer suspected drug activity.

Inside the car, troopers found 14 g of marijuana, four amphetamine pills, and three g of psilocybin mushrooms, E! News had reported.

According to Page Six, Hopper and Von Wittkamp were both charged with possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), while Hopper was also charged with possession of marijuana. The outlet also reported that Von Wittkamp was charged with an possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine).

Possession of a controlled substance is a felony in Nebraska, punishable by up to two years in prison, a year of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine.

Hopper is the youngest child of Sean and Wright. The former couple also share 26-year-old daughter Dylan Penn.

Hopper has been open about his struggle with addiction in the past, saying his father’s tough love helped him get clean.

–IANS

nn/vm