Search Committee meets to appoint Lokpal Chairperson, members

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Search Committee has held its first meeting for recommending a panel of names for appointment of Chairperson and members of Lokpal, Department of Personnel and Training said on Wednesday.

The department said the meeting was convened on Tuesday in the presence of all members of the Committee.

“The Committee decided to call for applications and nominations from eligible persons to be considered for position of Chairperson and Members of Lokpal through an advertisement at the earliest. The Committee will meet again within a fortnight to carry on further deliberations,” said the department.

–IANS

rak/prs