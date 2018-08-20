Search on for man who threatened to shoot Trump

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) Law enforcement authorities have launched a search operation for a man who’s suspected of threatening to shoot US President Donald Trump, a media report said.

Shawn Richard Christy, of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, was last seen in Cumberland, Maryland, on Sunday night driving a stolen vehicle, CNN quoted the authorities as saying on Monday.

The US Marshals Service is offering $20,000 for information leading to Christy’s arrest.

Christy has been wanted on a June 19 federal warrant, accused of posting threats on Facebook against the President and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

According to officials, Christy posted: “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

Christy, 27, is also wanted on Pennsylvania state warrants for “burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case”.

The FBI, US Secret Service and US Marshals Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Christy, who is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

