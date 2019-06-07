Search operation continues for missing AN-32

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Indian Navy’s Long Range Maritime Reconnaisance aircraft P-8I undertook a search mission on Friday morning for search and rescue operation of the missing AN-32.

On Thursday, some family members also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and they were briefed about the search efforts.

Helicopters, transport aircraft, UAVs and other sensors are involved in extensive search and rescue whenever weather permits, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The search area continued to expand. All electronic, radar, optical and infrared sensors, including satellites, are being employed to scan the area for any probable clues.

The Indian Army, police, state government, paramilitary forces and local people were lending crucial support in search operations.

Army search parties have been in the area for over two days, going through thick forest trying to locate the aircraft. Senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command was coordinating and supervising search operations at Along.

IAF was in regular touch with the families of the missing air warriors. All possible assistance was being provided to the families.

AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal RD Mathur had earlier met the fam ilies of missing air warriors at Jorhat.

The IAF is not sparing any effort in locating the missing air warriors, the statement added.

The aircraft went missing with 13 people on board in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday after taking off from Assam.

The transport aircraft was flying from Jorhat to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Mechuka is a small town in Aruanchal Pradesh’s West Siang district bordering China.

