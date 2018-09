Srinagar, Sep 5 (IANS) Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Wednesday in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said the operation in Sheeri forest began after security forces received intelligence reports that some militants were hiding there.

“As the cordon around the militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces. The operation is still going on,” a police officer said.

–IANS

