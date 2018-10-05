Search operation underway in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) Security forces launched a search operation in six villages Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

Personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are carrying out the operation in Ganowpora, Balpora, Shirmal, Barthipora, Check and Wathoo.

The purpose of these search operations has been to keep the militants away from populated areas.

