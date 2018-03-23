Searches in Jammu city after reports of suspicious persons

Jammu, March 26 (IANS) Security forces started a search operation in some areas of Jammu city on Monday after two suspicious persons were seen moving there, police said.

Army and state police started searches in the densely-populated Bhagwati Nagar area after the reports, a police official said.

“Searches were started after some locals reported movement of two suspicious persons in the area. No arrests have been made during these searches so far,” the official said.

–IANS

