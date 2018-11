Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) A search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Monday.

A joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles, special operations group (SOG) of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers have surrounded the Turse village, a police officer said.

There has been no report of any gunfire.

–IANS

