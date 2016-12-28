SEBI eases trading rules for equity derivatives

Chennai, Dec 28 (IANS) Indian securities market regulator Sebi has eased the trading needs of stock brokers, foreign portfolio investors (FPI), and mutual funds in equity derivatives.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the combined futures and options position limit is fixed at 20 per cent of the applicable Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL).

According to Sebi, there is no change in the MWPL and client-level position limits.

