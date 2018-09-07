SEBI invites public comments on KYC norms for FPIs

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday called for public comments over its panel’s recommendations on “Know Your Client (KYC) Requirements for Foreign Portfolio Investors”.

The recommendations have been made by SEBI’s working group that was set up to look into the concerns raised by the overseas Indian investor community.

The development comes after various issues were raised on SEBI’s circular, dated April 10, 2018, on KYC norms for FPIs.

