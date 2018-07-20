Sebi proposes framework for corporates borrowings from bond market

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday proposed a framework which will require large corporates to raise 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings from bond market.

“The framework is proposed to be implemented with effect from April 1, 2019 and the large corporates, which has been identified in terms of criteria… shall raise 25 per cent of its borrowings (incremental) for the following year through bond market,” Sebi said in its consultation paper.

The regulator has called for public comments on the proposed framework by August 13.

–IANS

