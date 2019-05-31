Second camp of Usha JTP concludes in Delhi

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Usha International, a household consumer durables brand, has been associated with the junior training programme (JTP) of the Delhi Golf Club since 2006. The training programme is aimed at introducing golf to youngsters, aged 8 to 17 years, and discovering and nurturing talented juniors.

The 33rd Usha JTP is divided into four 10-day camps, between May 13 and June 21.

The second camp for Golf 2019 concluded on Saturday at Delhi Golf Club with Ishan Ahuja, Viraj Khaturia, Aftab Bakshi, Arman Chacko and Shivkaran Singh taking away the maximum number of prizes across categories like putting, chipping, pitching, bunker, long drive and playing competitions.

Fifty youngsters were trained under the guidance of Arjuna Awardee and renowned golf coach Nonita Lall Qureshi, at the second camp.

The third and fourth camps will start on June 2 and 12, respectively.

All participants will be trained on the different aspects of the game under the guidance of category-A coaches Ajay Gupta, Vikram Sethi, Qureshi and Jasjit Singh.

Participants are segregated into beginners, intermediate and advanced by their level of ability. A two-hour daily session covers different aspects of the game — long drive, putting, chipping, bunker and pitching as well as the basic rules and etiquettes of the game.

Each camp concludes with a prize distribution ceremony where participants are awarded according to age and ability across all disciplines.

Over the years, the JTP has earned a reputation of being the training ground of world class professional golfers, including the likes of Shiv Kapur, Daniel Chopra, Rashid Khan and Gauri Monga, all past participants of the JTP.

While the programme is a way of discovering and nurturing promising youngsters, the nature of the game teaches them concentration, focus, goal setting, conflict resolution, and leadership skills lessons that serve them well beyond the greens.

–IANS

kk/pcj