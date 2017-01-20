Second phase of Bangladesh’s largest Muslim congregation starts

Dhaka, Jan 20 (IANS) The second phase of the largest annual Muslim congregation in Bangladesh started on Friday with sermons for millions of devotees from home and abroad, seeking world peace.

The grand prayer at the three-day congregation called ‘Biswa Ijtema’ on the bank of the Turag river at Tongi, some 25 km from Dhaka, will be held on Sunday, seeking divine blessings and welfare of all mankind, Xinhua reported.

The first phase of the three-day ‘Bishwa Ijtema’, which was being held in two phases since 2011 to avoid mad rush of pilgrims, concluded with the offering of ‘Akheri Munajat’ (concluding prayer) on January 15.

The second phase started on Friday after Fajr (morning) prayers with religious sermons for the devotees.

Like the first phase, a large number of foreign pilgrims attended the second phase.

To ensure safety and security of the devotees and maintain law and order, thousands of members of different law-enforcing agencies have been deployed in and around 60-hectare congregation ground.

Observation towers have been set up at different strategic points to oversee people’s movement.

