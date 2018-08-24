Second round of inter-Korean family reunions conclude

Seoul, Aug 26 (IANS) Elderly South Koreans headed back home on Sunday after brief, emotional meetings with their long-lost kin residing in North Korea in the second round of the inter-Korean family reunions.

More than 300 South Koreans, from 81 families, left the North’s Mount Kumgang resort, wrapping up their three-day visit for temporary reunions with their family members separated for decades after the 1950-53 Korean War, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The separated families had three hours of farewell reunions and lunch on the last day.

Many were spotted exchanging home addresses and papers with a family tree, trying to reassure themselves that they can meet again someday.

Some others took pictures together or exchanged handwritten letters to remember each other.

Throughout the reunions, the families meet up a total of 12 times.

Last week, the first group of 89 elderly South Koreans travelled to the scenic resort for reunions.

The latest reunion event comes amid a thaw in inter-Korean relations.

It is a follow-up on an agreement their leaders reached in an April summit to address humanitarian challenges arising from decades of division caused by the Korean War.

