Second slain militant identified as local LeT commander

Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) The second militant killed in Saturday’s gunfight here has been identified as a local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, police said.

The militant, killed in the gunfight in Chatabal area, was identified as Showkat Ahmad Tak, belonging to Panzgam village of Pulwama district.

“He was a commander of the LeT outfit and had been active for the last nearly eight years. He was a close associate of slain LeT commander Abu Dujana, Abu Qasim and Abu Rehman,” a police officer said.

Earlier Police had said only one slain militant, Fayaz Ahmad Hammal, was a local while the other two militants seemed to be foreigners.

Police are yet to establish the identity of the third slain militant.

–IANS

