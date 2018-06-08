Second win for British PM in crucial Brexit debate

London, June 13 (IANS) A move that would have given MPs the power to stop Britain leaving the European Union (EU) without a deal was rejected in the House of Commons.

By 324 votes to 298, MPs on Tuesday rejected an amendment by the House of Lords that would have guaranteed lawmakers a meaningful vote on a Brexit deal.

The vote was a major victory for Prime Minister Theresa May and her government who feared success for the amendment would have tied their negotiating arm, Xinhua reported.

The House of Commons is debating a crucial bill to pave the way for Britain to exit the EU next March.

–IANS

tsb