Secured CCTV footage of assault, DMRC tells HC

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has obtained the CCTV footage of a metro station where station managers were allegedly beaten up by a group of CISF personnel over a parking issue.

DMRC told a vacation bench of Justices P.S. Teji and Pratibha M. Singh that the footage of Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station has been handed over to the Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The court was also told that two FIRs have been lodged and internal inquiries set up against the officials of the DMRC and CISF.

The bench, which was hearing a plea seeking directions to initiate an inquiry into the incident, has listed the matter for further hearing on July 5.

The plea was filed by Puran Chand Arya, a former Central government employee through his advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary, who has sought directions to DMRC, CISF, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

The petitioner has also sought action against the erring officials.

The alleged assault took place on May 31.

–IANS

