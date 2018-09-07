Security beefed up in UP ahead of Moharram, Ganesh Chaturthi

Lucknow, Sep 10 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh police has stepped up vigil ahead of Moharram and Ganesh Chaturthi this week, an official said on Monday.

This follows a missive from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who, during a video-conferencing with district police chiefs late on Sunday, warned that anti-social elements who may try to disturb harmony and peace during the festivals.

He asked the police and district administrations to call for peace committee meetings to ensure coordination between communities and authorities.

