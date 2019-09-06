Security Council renews UN support mission in Libya

United Nations, Sep 13 (IANS) The UN Security Council renewed the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for another 12 months.

By adopting Resolution 2,486, the council extended the integrated special political mission’s mandate until September 15, 2020, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

The resolution mandates the UNSMIL to support an inclusive political process and security and economic dialogue and “a possible ceasefire” in the country.

It requested the UN secretary-general to assess the steps required to reach a lasting ceasefire, the possible role of UNSMIL in providing “scalable ceasefire support” to advance the political process.

It also recalled the arms embargo on Libya issued in previous resolutions.

UNSMIL was established in September 2011 by the Security Council at the request of the Libyan authorities to support the country’s new transitional authorities in their post-conflict efforts. The mission’s mandate has since been renewed annually.

–IANS

rt/